Melbourne’s Coronavirus Outbreak Is A Rare, Artisanal Strain Of COVID That The Rest Of The Country Totally Won’t Get

The coronavirus that’s breaking out in Victoria is a strain you probably haven’t even heard of yet, Melbourne’s residents have revealed.

“It’s this really cool handcrafted version that I stumbled across down an alleyway off a laneway next to a bin that doubles as a 90s tech-house nightclub,” one resident said.

“There was this guy there who had it – he first picked it up at an artisanal second-hand market in Prague – and I asked if I could try it and he said sure.

“It isn’t available in many places yet, although it seems to be becoming more popular now which is totally predictable”.

Despite claims that they totally don’t get it, people in Sydney and Adelaide say they want to create their own Melbourne-style COVID outbreaks soon.

