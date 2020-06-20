Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Business
With Fewer People Doing Arts Degrees, Who Is Going To Stack Shelves At Coles And Woolworths?

Other News

With Fewer People Doing Arts Degrees, Who Is Going To Stack Shelves At Coles And Woolworths?
Channel Nine Commits To Diversity By Embracing A Wider Range Of Racist Views
Man Who Thinks He Has Imposter Syndrome Actually Just Shit

Experts are concerned that a doubling of fees for Arts Degrees may lead to a shortage of people with the qualifications required to stack shelves at local supermarkets.

A spokesperson for Woolworths said at least 80% of their after-hours stackers had Arts degrees, many with honours, and worried a change in fee structure could affect the calibre of applications.

“Having an arts degree with a major in Egyptology or Medieval Philosophy isn’t a pre-requisite for stacking shelves, but most of our people do have these or similar skills,” she said.

“When you’re unpacking a box of tinned tomatoes and placing them on a shelf, being able to write a 4,000 word essay on the role of the feudal system in 14th century literature is a real bonus”.

Experts stay it’s not just shelf-stacking that will be affected. Other menial tasks, like being a federal politician, would also be affected.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram