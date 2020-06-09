Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
60 Minutes To Interview Nobel-Prize Winning Scientist Peter Doherty On What It’s Like To Be A Celebrity Chef

Other News

“DUMBLEDORE WAS ACTUALLY A TRANSGENDER LESBIAN!” JK Rowling tweets in frantic attempt to win back fans
60 Minutes To Interview Nobel-Prize Winning Scientist Peter Doherty On What It’s Like To Be A Celebrity Chef
Rio Tinto Stripped Of Licence After Mistakenly Blowing Up Statue Of John Howard

Following Sunday’s emotional interview with Pete Evans about the coronavirus, vaccinations and other medical topics, Sixty Minutes has announced an exclusive one-on-on with Australian scientist Peter Doherty, who will share his views on the celebrity chef industry.   

A spokesperson for 60 Minutes said Mr Doherty – who won a Nobel prize for his research on the immune system – is the perfect person to talk about the cut-throat world of television cooking.

“Peter Doherty discovered how T cells recognise their target antigens in combination with major histocompatibility complex proteins. So who better to ask what it’s like to be the host of a prime time free-to-air cooking show?” the spokesperson said.

In the exclusive interview Mr Doherty – who is the patron of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity – will share his opinions on the relative merits of a MasterChef Pressure Test and a My Kitchen Rules Sudden Death challenge.

“He’s never watched either show before, so I’m really looking forward to his expert opinion,” the 60 Minutes spokesperson said.

Mr Doherty – who is also a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences – will finish the interview by cooking a chickpea and leek curry with a side of charred asparagus.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram