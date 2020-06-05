Tradie Says Cost To Install New Tap Will Be $25,000

The government has announced a $25,000 HomeBuilder renovations grant scheme and local plumber Josh Reece says it should cost around twenty-five grand to put in those new taps you bought.

Mr Reece said it was actually quite a big job. “I’ve got to turn the water off, remove the current tap, screw in the new tap, turn the water back on, test it and then tighten it. And that’s just for the first tap,” Reece said noting that these things were always more difficult than they seemed.

Putting together an official quote for the job, Reece asked if you could please just sign at the bottom of the paper and then fill in the HomeBuilder application form online.

His next job – to unblock a drain – coincidentally also came it at $25,000.

