US Medical Workers Are Signing Up As Police Offers So They Can Get Proper PPE

Doctors, nurses and other medical staff across America have been joining the police force in part time roles, so they can access proper protective equipment to treat coronavirus patients.

In one hospital in New York, a specialist who was unable to source scrubs joined the local police force and was immediately issued with full body armour.

“Previously I didn’t have a proper face mask when I was treating coronavirus patients, but now I’ve joined the force I’ve got a military-grade helmet and a protective shield,” doctor Elizabeth Falcony said.

Another doctor who has ben unable to source an operating gown for treating patients now has 9×12 ballistic grade front and back plates and side deflector shields. He travels to work in a tank.

