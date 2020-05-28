Trump Resigns From Presidency To Become Full-Time Writer For Sarah Cooper

Donald Trump has resigned from his position as President to devote more time to creating material for comedian Sarah Cooper.

The comedy duo have enjoyed huge success in recent weeks with their quirky online videos about injecting disinfectant, taking hydroxychloroquine and not understanding the meaning of per-capita.

In one hilarious slapstick routine – written by Trump – there is confusion about the difference between the meaning of testing positive and testing negative.

“He’s clearly got a knack for comedy and he’s decided to take it on full time,” a spokesperson for Trump said. “They make a great team and Donald has decided that he wants to concentrate on making content for Sarah full time”.

But fans say Mr Trump could have continued to manage both roles. “I think he could’ve still performed his role as president while creating great comedy content,” one supporter said.

