Josh Frydenberg says he has the numbers to challenge Scott Morrison, with the support of two billion MPs already locked in

Treasurer and deputy Liberal Party leader Josh Frydenberg says he has the support within the party required to topple Scott Morrison, confirming that at least two billion of his colleagues would vote for him in a leadership spill.

Given the number of votes required to win a leadership ballot is 45, Frydenberg would win easily if his calculations are correct, meaning Australia could have a new Prime Minister as soon as tomorrow.

Mr Frydenberg spent today hitting the phones, speaking with all two billion of his supporters. At least 50,000 of them have been promised ministerial roles in a new Frydenberg Government.

Update: Josh Frydenberg’s office has confirmed that the two-billion figure was incorrect. He actually has the support of three of his colleagues.

SHARE THIS STORY