Smug. Comments. Written. In. Single. Word. Sentences. Are. Fucking. Annoying. Research. Confirms.

Comments. On. Social. Media. That. Are. Written. With. A. Full. Stop. Between. Every. Fucking. Word. Do. Not. Make. You. Sound. More. Persuasive. Or. Smart. But. Are. Actually. Just. Massively. Smug. And. Irritating. New. Research. Has. Found.

The ? research ? also ?showed ?that ?putting ? a ? clap ? between ? each ? word ? doesn’t ? help ? you ? get ? your ? point ? across ? it ?just ?makes ? you ? look ? like ?a ? dick. ???

THe reSeaRcHers hAd no idEa WhAt tHe fUCk tHis iS

WRITING IN CAPS LOCK DOES GET MORE ATTENTION THOUGH!

