Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Smug. Comments. Written. In. Single. Word. Sentences. Are. Fucking. Annoying. Research. Confirms.

Other News

You Think Coronavirus Is Bad? Wait Until The Bill Gates Conspiracy Theorists Hear About Track Changes
Fears Of Rush On Malaria Drug Unfounded, After Trump Supporters Unable To Pronounce Hydroxychloroquine
Husband Suddenly Realises He’s Been On Mute For Past 8 Years

Comments. On. Social. Media. That. Are. Written. With. A. Full. Stop. Between. Every. Fucking. Word. Do. Not. Make. You. Sound. More. Persuasive. Or. Smart. But. Are. Actually. Just. Massively. Smug. And. Irritating. New. Research. Has. Found.

The ? research ? also ?showed ?that ?putting ? a ? clap ? between ? each ? word ? doesn’t ? help ? you ? get ? your ? point ? across ? it ?just ?makes ? you ? look ? like ?a ? dick. ???

THe reSeaRcHers hAd no idEa WhAt tHe fUCk tHis iS

WRITING IN CAPS LOCK DOES GET MORE ATTENTION THOUGH!

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram