Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
World
New Evidence That Donald Trump Originated In A Lab

Other News

You Think Coronavirus Is Bad? Wait Until The Bill Gates Conspiracy Theorists Hear About Track Changes
Fears Of Rush On Malaria Drug Unfounded, After Trump Supporters Unable To Pronounce Hydroxychloroquine
Husband Suddenly Realises He’s Been On Mute For Past 8 Years

New evidence has emerged this week that suggests Donald Trump may have been the result of a laboratory experiment devised to create the most ridiculous human being imaginable.

Intelligence officials have found documentation from a Chinese laboratory explaining how researchers took an ordinary human embryo and then removed all traces of empathy, intelligence, self-awareness and charm.

“It certainly explains a lot,” one intelligence insider said. “You look at this man who seems to lack any sense of humility or emotional intelligence, and you think there’s no way this thing can be natural. So the idea that he was artificially created does seem plausible”.

The new evidence suggests that the lab made several unsuccessful attempts before finally creating Trump. “They played around with removing different things and then boosted his ego as much as far as they could without him exploding”.

The tiny little hands served no purpose and were merely for the amusement of the researchers.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram