Only Thing Better Than Getting Breakfast In Bed Is Not Getting Breakfast In Bed, Mothers Confirm

The only thing better than having your young children wake you up with overcooked eggs on cold toast with a cup of tea to spill over your bed, is them not doing that, the nation’s mothers have confirmed.

“I do love awkwardly balancing a tray full of messy food items and hot liquids on my knees while pretending to enjoy myself for the benefit of my kids who are jumping up and down on the mattress next to me. But there is just one thing I love more – having a bowl of cereal while seated at a table,” Melbourne Mum Lucy Tanner said.

Perth mother of two Sarah Chan said eating lying down – while a potential choking hazard – is a great way to start the morning. “I do look forward to being able to prop myself up uncomfortably on a pillow while I accidentally spread butter onto my new sheets while counting down the minutes until it is socially acceptable to say I really need to go to the toilet. But if I’m being totally honest, there’s something I look forward to even more, and that’s going out for breakfast,” she said.

