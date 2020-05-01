Lockdown Should Be Extended By Another 2-3 Years, Just To Be Sure, Introverts Say

Saying it was better to be overly cautious at uncertain times like this, the nation’s introverts have called for social distancing rules to be maintained for at least another 2-3 years.

“No-one likes being confined to their home by themselves with only a good book, a fridge full of food, a warm bed and a new Netflix series to get stuck into. But these are the sacrifices we have to make in order to kill this virus,” introvert Chloe Bradley said.

“We all want to be able to go back to the days when we could go to a house party where we didn’t know anyone except the host who was occupied talking to other people for most of the night which meant we could talk to a whole heap of new people we’d never met before. But the reality is, we’re going to have to forgo that luxury and stay at home and get used to our own company for a little bit longer”.

Introvert William Denaly said he understood that people were eager to get back to their workplaces. “Everyone wants to be able to go back to our open plan offices so we can make small talk with people we don’t really know about what they’re up to this weekend. But if we’re serious about crushing the curve, we’re going to have to work from home with just ourselves and our favourite music for a little longer”.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY

Reddit Reddit Email Email