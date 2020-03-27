Home / The Nation / Australia’s Coronavirus Restrictions Explained

Australia’s Coronavirus Restrictions Explained

By on March 27, 2020

There’s been some confusion over the recent coronavirus restrictions put in place by the Australian Government. This simple list clears up any misunderstandings.

Australia Coronavirus Restrictions

  • Nail salons to close, except in East Brunswick and Chatswood. Maximum 4 nails per consultation. Except Sundays (3 nails)
  • Weddings can go ahead but must only include the couple, the celebrant and your 3rd best friend from high school
  • Haircuts permitted as long as the hairdresser is standing at least 1.5 metres away (1.8m in NSW)
  • Food courts are off limits, unless you’re going to McDonalds for an apple pie. Maximum 3 apple pies per customer. Five if it’s for a wedding
  • No sport whatsoever. Except bootcamps. (150 millilitre sweat-per-participant rule strictly enforced)
  • Take away once a week. Twice if you’ve had a big week & you think you’ve earned it
  • All non-food markets to close, except Phil’s Motor Market in Newcastle
  • Public transport for essential workers only. Everyone is an essential worker
  • Dinner parties are advised against, unless you’re holding a murder mystery themed dinner party in which case it’s illegal
  • Schools to remain open, except in Vic, NSW, Qld, WA, SA, Tas, ACT and NT

