“America Is The Best At Coronavirus, It’s Incredible!”

“America is winning at coronavirus, it’s incredible,” the President has confirmed.

“We have many, many, many cases of coronavirus. More than China. More than Italy. More than anywhere in the world. We’re doing very, very well. Much better than Europe. We are winning. A lot of people – smart people – are saying it. A very famous epidemiologist, who happens to be a very good friend of mine, is saying it.

“We are a major, major centre for this virus now. I know, because I have been very much involved in this for a long time, believe me.

“The thing about coronavirus – my uncle was a great professor and scientist and engineer, Dr. John Trump at MIT; good genes, very good genes, very smart, the Wharton School of Finance, very good, very smart.

“And he said these are big numbers. The media isn’t reporting it. They don’t want to report it. But this is big – much bigger than when Obama was president – and it will get bigger”.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram