Prince Charles Confident He Can Continue To Do Nothing Via Video Conferencing

Prince Charles, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has announced he will work from home for the next 14 days, says he is confident he can seamlessly carry out his normal routine of doing absolutely nothing on Zoom or Skype.

“It’s amazing what one can do with technology these days,” Charles said.

“All of my key daily duties – drinking tea, reading the newspaper, pretending I’m a tampon – I can carry out at home in front of a laptop camera. You won’t even know I’m gone!”

He said there would be some sacrifices. “Playing polo on a Tuesday will have its challenges, but we’ll find a way through it”.

Like many Britons, Charles will need to contend with the difficulties of self-isolating in a cramped 80-room apartment.

“I do suspect I’ll get a bit of cabin fever!”

