Hairdressers To Remain Open Provided They Cut Hair From 1.5m Away

Announcing a range of tough new measures last night, Scott Morrison has declared that hairdressers and barbers can remain open, as long as they observe the 1.5 metre social distancing rules.

“This is very clear, very simple. If you’re a hairdresser we want you to remain open, but just ensure you use your long scissors.

“Blow drying will obviously now need to be completed with a stick vacuum cleaner,” Mr Morrison said.

It was also announced that hair appointments would be restricted to 30 minutes – enough for a man to get his hair cut three times, or a woman to explain how she would like her hair cut today.

Those wishing to have appointments longer than 30 minutes will be required to have their hair cut at a personal training bootcamp.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram