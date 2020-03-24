Nation’s Dogs Announce Plans To Continue Working From Home

The nation’s dogs will work from home again this week, it has been confirmed.

In an update to all owners, the dogs said the arrangement would be in place for the ‘foreseeable future’.

“We are confident we can carry out work duties from home as usual. All business-critical tasks can be performed from the home environment without disruption,” Brian, a Golden Labrador, said.

“Whether it is running up and down a fence line barking like an idiot, tearing up a couch or fixing a sprinkler system, we are confident we have all the necessary protocols in place”.

Colin – an Australian Bulldog – said he normally sleeps between 18 and 22 hours a day, with the rest mainly taken up by eating. “I can do this from home as normal,” he said.

The dogs said they would be available with all the usual commands.

