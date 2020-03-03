Bridget McKenzie To Head Up Coronavirus Response Force﻿

Saying she had extensive experience in allocating resources to those most in need, Scott Morrison has appointed former sports minister Bridget McKenzie as head of Australia’s coronavirus response force.

Ms McKenzie said it was a complex issue that would require careful thought and a colour-coded spreadsheet to determine which Australians required medical assistance most.

“In an epidemic such as this, where so many people can potentially be affected, we need to look at a whole range of factors to determine who needs the support most urgently,” she said.

“For example, we can identify that an elderly lady with a history of respiratory issues and immune deficiencies who lives in Newcastle can probably wait for treatment, whereas a 30-year-old man in Mosman who is unsure of who he will vote for at the next election is in urgent need of assistance”.

Mr Morrison said his office would take a ‘hands-off’ approach to administrating the funding and support, and would send only 150-160 emails a day to check in on how Ms McKenzie was going.

