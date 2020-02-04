Home / Recent News / Richard Di Natale Resigns, Grows Beard, Then Returns To Greens’ Leadership

Richard Di Natale Resigns, Grows Beard, Then Returns To Greens’ Leadership

By on February 4, 2020

Greens’ senator Richard Di Natale has stepped down from the leadership, grown a beard, changed his name and then returned to the leadership the following day, in a hilarious stunt that even caught colleagues by surprise.

Describing it as a ‘totally new-look leadership team’, Mr Di Natale – who now prefers to go by the name of Adam Bandt ­– said he wanted to show how committed his party was to diversity. “This is a party for white men with brown hair and glasses, from all walks of life. That’s what I’ve shown today,” he said.

“If you’re a 47 year old white male with three-day stubble, then that’s fine. If you’re a 49 year-old white man without a beard, then that’s fine too. If you prefer to wear a blue tie rather than a blue tie with an orange stripe, you’re welcome here. I could’ve come in here today with no tie on at all and it wouldn’t have made any difference,” he said.

