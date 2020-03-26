20% Of Nation’s Elbows Have Coronavirus, Experts Confirm

One in five elbows have COVID-19, it has been confirmed.

Having ignored warnings to avoid being around coughing, sneezing and snot, many say the elbows only have themselves to blame.

“Haven’t they heard of social distancing? They seem to be oblivious to the 1.5 metre room. It’s disgusting how they get up so close to people’s faces, especially when they sneeze,” one person said.

The elbows have been told to self isolate for 14 days.

