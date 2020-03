No! I’m sorry that’s incorrect. It wasn’t the giant fuck-off cruise ship with 1,148 crew and 2,647 passengers that docked in Sydney in the middle of a viral pandemic, carrying at least 50 infectious passengers. Although I can see why you would say that.

The correct answer was, in fact, a small boat of people seeking refuge from a war-torn country.

Better luck next time!

