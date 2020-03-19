2020 Cancelled﻿

2020 will no longer go ahead, it has been confirmed.

An official statement from organisers said that, after considering all options, they could not in good faith continue with the year.

“After careful consideration, we have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that we no longer proceed with this absolute shitshow of a year.

“We will instead provide ticket-holders with a refund and start afresh with 2021.

“While we understand some of you were looking forward to seeing what cruel and peculiar clusterfuck 2020 would throw up next, on balance we believe it is probably best not to know”.

“We’d like to acknowledge everyone who has put so much work into putting 2020 together. But, let’s be honest, it’s probably best we just pretended this never happened”.

2021 will start from Monday.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram