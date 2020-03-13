BREAKING: All Mass Gatherings Banned From Monday, As Soon As Hillsong 2020 Sydney Conference Finishes

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken decisive action against the growing COVID-19 threat, implementing a mass gathering ban that will come into force as soon as the Hillsong Church’s 2020 Colour Conference finishes this weekend in Sydney.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Mr Morrison said the threat was urgent and the time to act was in 48-72 hours.

“What we need to do is get ahead of the curve, and the best way to do that is to wait for this very important, tax-exempt, $200-a-ticket event being run by my mate and mentor Brian Houston to finish, and then immediately ban everything else”.

He said it was unrealistic to start the ban any sooner. “The tickets have already been sold, staging and lighting have been checked and book-selling stands have been set up. It would be very disruptive”

Asked if he was concerned that members of the Hillsong conference would contract coronavirus, Mr Morrison was adamant.

“No, like taxation, they are actually exempt from the virus. The only thing they’ll be infected with is the Holy Spirit”.

