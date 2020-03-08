Trump Says He Will Travel To Coronavius Soon To Help Out With Crisis There

US President Donald Trump says the US is willing to provide whatever support the people of Coronavirus need to help them get back on their feet again.

Addressing journalists this morning, Mr Trump said he loved Coronavirus and had travelled there many, many times. “It’s a beautiful place. Great people. It’s so sad what’s happened there,” he said.

Mr Trump said he had heard that a lot of people have died and that businesses were struggling in Coronavirus.

“We’re developing a vaccine which is a thing that – and not a lot of people know this – can help rebuild houses and buildings in places such as these”.

Mr Trump said he will make a trip to the troubled island next week.

With Paul Dovas

