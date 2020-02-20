Jeff Bezos To Help Address Climate Change By Getting Environment To Work Harder﻿

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says we should be getting an extra 6-7% efficiency out of the environment, minimum.

Pledging his commitment to help address climate change, the billionaire businessman said that he had identified hundreds of small inefficiencies that could be easily eradicated.

“There’s a lot of wastage. What is the environment doing at night for example? Often there’s a full twelve hours where the environment is totally under-utilised – we need to cut break times down significantly,” he said.

He pledged to increase shift lengths, introduce a new KPI program and implement a system to track down time. “I think we can dramatically increase productivity. Let’s see what the environment can really do”.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram