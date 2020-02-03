Barnaby Joyce Asks For Privacy, As He Announces Plan To Return To National Party Leadership

Barnaby Joyce has announced his intention to challenge for the National Party leadership, saying he wants to step back from the spotlight and spend more time on television.

The former leader said the constant media attention had taken its toll and that it was time to be the face of the National Party.

“Again and again I’ve asked the media to respect my privacy,” Mr Joyce said on a national speaking tour to promote his potential candidacy. “I’ve said it on radio, on prime time television, in newspaper features and on weird YouTube videos.

“All Vicki and I ask for is the chance to get on with our private lives, which you can read more about in my new book”.

With Dom Ingersole

