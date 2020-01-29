Now Is Not The Time To Talk About Coronavirus, Morrison Says

Talking about coronavirus while millions of people are at threat from it, is completely inappropriate, the Prime Minister says.

Asked this morning what his government was doing to prepare for a possible outbreak of the virus, Mr Morrison said “No, sorry not today,” before taking a question about Australia’s chances in the upcoming T20 series in South Africa.

Pressed further for an explanation, Mr Morrison said it was insensitive to victims and those at risk to talk about potential solutions.

“Once all of this is over and Australia has been devastated by this virus, then let’s talk about how we might address it. But to talk about how we might combat this now, before the virus has even properly taken hold, is frankly inappropriate”.

He sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected.

