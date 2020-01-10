Man Without Job To Step Back From Job

A British man who doesn’t have a job will be taking a break, it has been confirmed.

After much thought and consideration, the man – who has never worked – has decided to hang it up.

“My most recent holiday has given me time to reflect on the fact that I don’t do anything – I knew it was time to quit.

“While many will be disappointed that I will no longer be doing nothing, on the plus side, it will open up new opportunities for people to step up and do nothing”.

As per standard notice periods, the man will be required to spend four more weeks doing nothing before he can quit.

