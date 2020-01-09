Prince Harry Has Set Up A Freelance Ribbon-Cutting Business On Airtasker﻿

The Duke of Sussex is available for all of your ribbon cutting needs, it has been revealed.

Prince Harry set up his Airtakser profile last night, saying he was available for odd jobs, last minute ribbon emergencies and full-scale ribbon cutting projects. “No ribbon too big or too small,” the profile reads.

Harry says he has years of experience and has a passion for the ribbon-cutting industry: “I was born to do this,” the profile says.

He is also available for waving jobs, large and small.

