Morrison Says Australia Will Not Join Iran Conflict, Given Australia Only Accounts For 1% Of World’s Military Spend﻿

Scott Morrison says there is absolutely no point joining any military action against Iran, given Australia accounts for such a small percentage of the world’s total military force, and would therefore have a negligible impact.

The Prime Minister told a press conference today that Australia would only consider military action if China, Russia, India, France, Germany, Britain, South Korea and Japan silumtaneously followed America’s lead.

“Our military spend is tiny, relatively speaking. Sending troops to the Middle East might make us feel better, but it would make literally no difference. That’s why we didn’t send troops to Iraq or Afghanistan after September 11,” he said.

He said there was no guarantee that there was even a link between military action and peace in the Middle East in the first place.

“I’m all for stopping Iranian aggression, but spending billions of dollars on military action, when we don’t even know if it would work, is unwise. It would simply be a drain on our economy for absolutely no return. It’s not going to make an iota of difference.

“Just because it could potentially avert the annihilation of the earth, is not a reason to do it. We’d be much better spending that money on other things”.

