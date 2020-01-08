Morrison Auctions Off Hawaiian Deck Chair For Bushfire Appeal

Moved by similar initiatives from ordinary Australians across the country, Scott Morrison has announced that he will auction off the chair he sat in while the nation burned.

The PM said it was a difficult decision, given the chair held a lot of fond memories for him. “I sat in that chair for six full days until I told the nation I’d be on the next flight home. Then I sat in the chair for another 36 hours,” he said.

“It gave me time to reflect on the huge challenge ahead for Australia. And I’m pleased to say we won that test match very easily in the end”.

Asked for further detail, the Prime Minister’s office said he was never in Hawaii so there was no way he could have sat in the chair.

All proceeds will go towards the upcoming bushfire season in America.

With Julian Buttigieg





