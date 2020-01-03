Dutton Calls For Turnback Of Boat Spotted Off Coast Of Mallacoota

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has asked Australian Border Force to intercept a boat spotted off the coast of Mallacoota in Victoria’s far east.

The boat – said to be carrying desperate families seeking refuge – was seen travelling down the coast. Mr Dutton said Australia had zero-tolerance for boats entering Australian waters, and indicated the vessel would be sent to Nauru for processing. “We’ll send a navy vessel out to intercept this boat as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr Dutton said he was unmoved by the stories of desperation. “These people are desperate, they’re trying to save themselves and their families, and they’ve totally run out of other options. So obviously we cannot possibly accept them here,” Mr Dutton said.

Rod Cowling

