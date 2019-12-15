Religious Discrimination Bill To Finally Give Christians Some Sort Of Say In This Country

After decades of being shut out of debate and influence in Australia, Christians will at last be able to speak their minds and have a say in the running of mainstream society.

Speaking at the launch of the Religious Discrimination bill, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, flanked by deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and senior ministers Peter Dutton and Mathias Corman, said Christians were marginalised in Australia.

“The truth is, Christians simply don’t have a say in this country. They’re side-lined, they’re shut out,” he said.

“There’s even been suggestions that Christian organisations should pay tax. But enough is enough,” he said.

Mr Morrison said that the new bill will mean that, at long last, Christians will be able to be heard. “If you’re a Christian, you’ll be able to put forward an opinion for once. You’ll be able to go to Church again. Even, perhaps, have some sort of small say in government policy”.

He said it was time to end the discrimination of Christians once and for all. “All of those things that you’re stopped from doing now, you’ll be able to do once this bill has passed”.

The bill will be debated in Parliament next year, with each session beginning with a traditional reading of the Lord’s prayer.

