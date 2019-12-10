Home / Recent News / Sydney Takes Up Smoking, In Desperate Bid To Be Cooler Than Melbourne

Sydney Takes Up Smoking, In Desperate Bid To Be Cooler Than Melbourne

By on December 10, 2019

Sydney smokes now, friends have revealed.

Putting two fingers to its mouth to indicate it was going outside for smoko, Sydney casually asked Melbourne if it wanted to go for a dart.

“I bet you don’t smoke as much as me. I’ve smoked for ages man,” Sydney said, casually leaning up against a wall, tilting its head back and blowing smoke into the air.

Sick of its reputation as a stuck-up, pristine harbour town, Sydney said it didn’t give a fuck anymore.

“I smoke 20-25 a day, so what? You got a problem with that? I’m getting a neck tattoo as well. Why is everyone so uptight?”

Buy The Shovel Annual for Christmas!

Email

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

Related Items