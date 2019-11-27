Trump Pardons Turkey, And Other Authoritarian Nations, At Annual Thanksgiving Ceremony

US President Trump has used a traditional Thanksgiving White House event to pardon Turkey, as well as a range of other totalitarian states, in a light-hearted ceremony at the White House today.

Standing in the Rose Garden with First Lady Melania Trump, Mr Trump laughed, saying he forgave the brutal Erdogan regime, and would do whatever it took to help it. “I hereby pardon this Turkey and release it from any fault or wrongdoing,” Trump said.

Turkey seemed relieved, immediately granting Mr Trump permission to build a range of hotels and resorts in the nation.

Turkey was plucked from a flock of other oppressive states, including North Korea and Russia, who Trump has pardoned in previous ceremonies.

With Martin Ingle

