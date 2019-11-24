Home / Recent News / The 2019 Shovel Annual Is Here!

The 2019 Shovel Annual Is Here!

By on November 24, 2019

It was the year that Donald Trump tried to buy Greenland, two former Prime Ministers threw their support behind a convicted sex offender and Israel Folau blamed bushfires on same sex marriage. And then, just when we thought things couldn’t get any weirder, Prince Andrew revealed to a global television audience that he couldn’t sweat. 

Re-live every glorious moment of the year with the 2019 Shovel Annual, a spectacular 132-page summary of the year from Australia’s best satirical writers. Includes:

– The biggest stories from the year covering politics, world news, current events, sport, entertainment and the disintegration of Western democracy!

– Ask Izzy: “Murdering your son is ok, but being gay is not” – we ask Israel Folau to interpret our favourite Bible passages

– ScoMo and Albo ‘Spot the Difference’: Can you spot all three?

– John Howard’s step-by-step guide for writing a character reference for a sex offender

– Tony Abbott Commemorative Section: A tribute to our 30th best ever Prime Minister, including a sneak peek at his diaries

– Labor’s top tips for fucking up an election

– Financial Advice Corner: From living it up on $40 a day, to struggling with just 30 negatively geared investment properties, we answer all your money questions

– Our editorial on why George Pell should be afforded the assumption of innocence until proven guilty by Andrew Bolt

– The Chaser Annual: Yes, we’ve teamed up again with the guys at The Chaser, so you get two annuals in one handy book.

