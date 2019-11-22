Bushfires Continue, As Thoughts And Prayers Of Quiet Australians Go Unheard

Unprecedented bushfires continue to ravage large parts of Australia after God has appeared to have not heard the thoughts and prayers of millions of Quiet Australians.

Speaking at an annual Minerals Council Of Australia dinner, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Quiet Australians to think and pray harder if they expect their efforts to rise above the thoughts and prayers for Prince Andrew and the Australian Cricket team, who kicked-off their test series against Pakistan this week.

‘Not enough Australians are having a go for God to give a go,’ bemoaned Morrison who also dismissed calls for his Government to address Australia’s carbon emissions, saying “there is no evidence linking greenhouse gas emissions with the audibility of thoughts and prayers”.

By Paul Dovas

